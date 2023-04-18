Warming to the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday

Our quiet stretch continues tonight with clear skies and forecast lows near 50. All day sunshine is expected to stick around on both Wednesday and Thursday.
These will be our warmest days of the week with highs in the mid 80s.
Wet weather will return to North Alabama as we wrap up the week. Showers will favor those west of I-65 during the day Friday. Rain and some thunderstorms will be likely for all of North Alabama Friday night.
Rain will gradually clear from west to east during the day Saturday. Rain totals could be over an inch for parts of the area. Thankfully, severe weather is unlikely.
The weekend will be noticeably cooler compared to what we're experiencing right now. Highs will be in the low 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Breezy northwest winds will make it feel even cooler. Saturday night and Sunday night could bring us lows in the mid to upper 30s.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows near 50. Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: S 4-12 MPH.