Warming to the 80s on Thursday and Friday

Today's rain showers will gradually clear out this afternoon and should be gone by 6 PM. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be a terrific day to get outside! Highs will be near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Similar highs are expected Friday, but it will be windier especially late in the day.
Light showers and drizzle will be possible early Friday. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will hold off until Friday night, specifically between 9 PM Friday and 5 AM Saturday.
Severe wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes will all be possible with these storms. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warning information. Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App for continuing updates ahead of Friday night's storms.
Highs will fall back to the mid 70s this weekend. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny, but rain could return late Sunday into early next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SSW 7-14 MPH.