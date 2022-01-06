Warming shelters open as temperatures drop below freezing

As tempertures drop below freezing, some areas are opening up warming shelters to keep people out of the cold.
The Salvation Army, Downtown mission and University Baptist Church are all open as warming shelters in Huntsville.
"We want everyone to know this is for the community. Those who are cold and need shelter. They'll have warmth. They'll have food, shelter during these cold times," Manager of Community Development Scott Erwin said.
The church is a temporary shelter for people with pets and who may have been barred from other shelters. It opens when temperatures drop below freezing and will close when temperatures rise. They expect to remain open until Saturday.
Organizers of the warming shelter say they expect about 50 people to stay, but they can fit up to 70 people.
With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, some precautions are being taken to keep people safe. People who are not vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask, and those who have gotten their COVID vaccine are also suggested to wear one too. Masks will be available for people who don't have one. They will also try to social distance when possible.
However, the main concern is getting people out of the cold.
"Places like this and non-traditional warming centers are important to have, so that they can come here and stay warm. Last year, one person lost 4 toes during the cold snap due to frostbite," Rev. Rosie Vel Eby with Chruch Nativity said.
The shelter is open for everyone. Just show up and sign in. If you need a ride to a warming shelter, the Huntsville Police department and shuttle service are both on call to help people get to the shelters.