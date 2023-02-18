Warming pattern begins

Starting this Saturday very chilly with wake-up temperatures ranging through the 20s. Wind chills remain in the teens and 20s through the early morning. With plentiful sunshine, temperatures will climb to the low and mid 50s by this afternoon.
Clouds will build in from the west this evening while temperatures fall to the upper 30s overnight. A few light sprinkles of rain are possible although most of the area will stay dry.
We're back at it with the spring-like pattern next week! Highs will go from the upper 60s on Monday to the 70s and low 80s next Tuesday through Thursday.
With the warmth comes more rain chances, but the severe weather threat appears low at this time. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will periodically be possible late Monday through next Friday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH to SE
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Lows in the upper 30s Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.