 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CST Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warming pattern begins

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting this Saturday very chilly with wake-up temperatures ranging through the 20s. Wind chills remain in the teens and 20s through the early morning. With plentiful sunshine, temperatures will climb to the low and mid 50s by this afternoon.

Clouds will build in from the west this evening while temperatures fall to the upper 30s overnight. A few light sprinkles of rain are possible although most of the area will stay dry.

We're back at it with the spring-like pattern next week! Highs will go from the upper 60s on Monday to the 70s and low 80s next Tuesday through Thursday.

With the warmth comes more rain chances, but the severe weather threat appears low at this time. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will periodically be possible late Monday through next Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH to SE

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Lows in the upper 30s Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you