Warming centers to open in Huntsville, Decatur as temperatures drop below freezing

People needing help to stay warm can visit one of three warming centers in Huntsville or Decatur this week.
Huntsville city leaders are working with the Salvation Army and Downtown Rescue Mission to open warming shelters as winter weather brings temperatures well below freezing over the holiday weekend.
The Salvation Army shelter will be open at 305 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville, while the Downtown Rescue Mission will open its shelter at 1400 Evangel Drive NW. Both shelters will open Friday and stay open through Christmas weekend.
Huntsville Police and the city's transit system will be available to provide free rides to and from shelters, weather-permitting. The transit system operates 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve). To request a ride from police, call the non-emergency line at 256-722-7100.
In Decatur, nonprofit Hands Across Decatur will open its shelter Friday morning and remain open through at least Sunday (Christmas Day). Shelter officials said if the arctic air sticks around longer, they'll consider staying open longer.
The shelter is in need of volunteers for Friday and Saturday to help with operations. To volunteer, help cook meals, provide cots, offer blankets or pillows, launder blankets or donate financially, text 256-616-8210.
The Hands Across Decatur shelter is located at 1027 Fifth Ave. SE, Decatur.