Warming centers to open across North Alabama as temperatures plummet

Warming centers in cities and towns across North Alabama are opening their doors to help residents avoid the threat of this week's Arctic blast.
Below is a list of warming centers and shelters available in our coverage area, divided by county. Unless otherwise noted, each will open Thursday and remain open through Monday. Some areas offer transportation assistance.
If you know of a location we have not included in our list, please email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Colbert County
Community storm shelters in the following locations will be open to the public for warming and restrooms only, not long-term sheltering: Ford City, 14439 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals; Leighton, 8856 Main St., Leighton; Littleville, 1450 Jackson Highway, Russellville; and Cherokee, 1211 Second St., Cherokee.
The Mike Johnson Recreation Center at 2901 19th Ave. NE, Sheffield, will be open to the public for warming and restrooms only, not long-term sheltering.
DeKalb County
Marked for Life Ministries has partnered with the city of Fort Payne and the DeKalb County EMA to offer a warming station beginning Friday afternoon. Food and warm clothing will be available. Volunteers are needed. Call 1-888-789-4673 for more information.
Additional warming centers will be open across the county. To access a warming shelter near you, call the DeKalb County EMA at 256-845-8569.
Jackson County
Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set an emergency shelter and warming center at Refuge Place Ministries, 212 W. Peachtree St., Scottsboro. Beds, blankets, sheets and meals will be provided for those who need them. For transportation to the shelter from outside Scottsboro city limits, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 256-574-2610. If inside the city limits, call the Scottsboro Police Department non-emergency line at 256-574-3333.
Lauderdale County
Room at the Inn will offer additional warming shelters in Florence. To access this service, you must be at the corner of Dr. Hicks Boulevard and Court Street, next to Walgreens, by 5 p.m. with valid ID in hand. A deputy will be onsite to vet anyone without an ID before they can be taken to a local church for shelter.
Lawrence County
Two community shelters in Moulton will open for restroom access and warming stations only, not for long-term sheltering. The shelters are located at 14201 Court St. and 200 Almon Drive.
Madison County
The city of Huntsville is working with area groups to open warming centers at the Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW, and Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW. Weather-permitting, Huntsville Police will be available to transport those who call the non-emergency line at 256-722-7100 to the warming centers. Transportation will also be available for free through Huntsville Transit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Marshall County
Several locations are opening as warming centers over the weekend, with varying hours. See the full list here: Marshall Co. Warming Centers
Morgan County
Hands Across Decatur will open its emergency overnight shelter at 1027 Fifth Ave. SE, Decatur, for members of the unhoused community. Those who wish to volunteer or donate in support of this operation should text 256-616-8210.