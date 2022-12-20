Warming centers opening, county offices closed ahead of wintry weather in DeKalb Co.

DeKalb County leaders are taking no chances when it comes to safety ahead of the cold and wintry weather expected later this week.
All county offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26.
Warming centers will be open across the county.
To find the warming shelter nearest you, call the DeKalb County Emergency Management Association at 256-845-8569.
"If you need help out in the rural areas where this will take place, too, then you call this office," DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow said. "We are here to help you, and our people are ready to do whatever needs to be done."
Roads will be treated to make sure holiday travelers can travel safely.
"With the rain, some of that may be washed off, and it may not be as effective," DeKalb County EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey said. "We encourage everyone traveling to watch for ice. It may not be visible to the eye; it may just be a very thin sheet."
Posey and other safety leaders are concerned about timing when treating the roads. With the rain expected, any treatment could be washed away.
When it comes to your home, safety leaders issued a reminder about extra heat sources: Make sure any space heaters or products of the like are kept away from anything flammable.
Safety leaders also want to make sure you and your family are safe from any additional carbon monoxide levels from those heat sources.
"That gas in high concentrations is deadly," Posey said. "We don't want anyone trying to survive the cold to have a life-threatening injury because of carbon monoxide poisoning."
Posey and others recommend you hunker down during the cold snap and remember to bring your pets inside, too.