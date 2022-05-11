Warmest day of the week, higher rain chances this weekend

Another quiet and mild morning is underway for North Alabama with temperatures hovering near 60 degrees. There are a few areas of patchy fog, mainly in the Shoals where it is a little more humid. Take it slow on the roads and consider adding an extra few minutes heading to work or school. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds today as a weak disturbance dives southward through the region. There may be just enough moisture for a quick shower, but nearly everyone stays dry. Today is our warmest day of the week despite more cloud cover as highs climb into the upper 80s. Thursday is nearly a carbon copy of today but with more sunshine.
Rain chances still look a bit higher this weekend. A cutoff low centered over the Atlantic Ocean this morning will push westward today and tomorrow. A few showers will be possible for our eastern counties by Friday thanks to this low. Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday and Sunday with a muggy and humid airmass in place. Neither day is a washout but storm chances peak each afternoon. We will need to monitor the potential for clusters of thunderstorms diving southward into our area Saturday. These clusters typically happen in the Summer and are difficult to forecast three days in advance. But should this threat materialize, a few stronger storms are possible Saturday.
Meanwhile, an approaching cold front from the Plains will be the source for more showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday. We are noticing a slower trend among data, which would mean showers and storms lingering into Monday. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into next week! Highs stay in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s.