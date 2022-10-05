Warmer Wednesday and Thursday before a major cold front moves through the area!

Wednesday will be one of our warmest days this week with high temperatures in the low 80s. A slight breeze of about 5-10 mph will stick with us and plenty of sunshine remains overhead.
Thursday will be the warmest day for us, with high temperatures reaching to the mid-80s and sunshine remaining. All this to say, take advantage of taking breaks outdoors this for the next few days because these weather conditions are second to none!
We will cool off slightly on Friday and then a strong cold front makes its way through the region just in time for Big Game Friday Night football. Our wake up temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s, and our highs will reach to near 70s. Sunshine sticks around all weekend long.
Whether you like the slightly warmer temperatures or are anxiously awaiting the cold, this week has something to please everyone!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.