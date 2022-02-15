Warmer Wednesday ahead of severe storms Thursday

It will be milder tonight and even warmer Wednesday afternoon. Clouds are on the increase Wednesday and it's going to be windy ahead of Thursday's cold front.
Speaking of Thursday, all of North Alabama is still included in an outlined risk for severe weather. At this point in time, the risk is greatest along and west of I-65. Many data sources are slowing the progression of the front Thursday, which may allow for more time during the afternoon to destabilize (i.e. more energy available for severe storms) if the morning showers end and some sun breaks through.
Winds will be strong even outside of thunderstorms and we will likely be under a Wind Advisory with gusts near 40 MPH. Damaging wind will be the main threat with any severe storms, but a tornado or two will be possible as well. Flooding looks less likely given the dry weather we've had lately. Most spots will pick up about an inch with locally higher amounts possible.
The cold front passing Thursday night brings the severe threat to an end. Cold air rushes into North Alabama Friday and although temperatures plummet to end the week, another warmup commences through the weekend. Highs Sunday will be back in the 60s.