Warmer weather is back and it is here to stay this weekend

The long awaited warm up begins today. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great night for high school football or any other Friday evening plans! Overnight lows will also be a bit more seasonable, bottoming out in the upper 40s each morning.
Warm weather continues this weekend. Despite more clouds Saturday, temperatures climb to near 80 through early next week. A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Timing remains in question, but it appears Tuesday evening through Wednesday will feature the best rain chances. A more active pattern appears to be taking shape to close out October.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.