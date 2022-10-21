 Skip to main content
Warmer weather is back and it is here to stay this weekend

  • Updated
Friday Forecast
Carson Meredith

The long awaited warm up begins today. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great night for high school football or any other Friday evening plans! Overnight lows will also be a bit more seasonable, bottoming out in the upper 40s each morning.

Warm weather continues this weekend. Despite more clouds Saturday, temperatures climb to near 80 through early next week. A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Timing remains in question, but it appears Tuesday evening through Wednesday will feature the best rain chances. A more active pattern appears to be taking shape to close out October.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

