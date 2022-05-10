 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with mild temperatures in the lower 60s. For Wednesday, isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible, mainly in our northwestern counties and southern middle Tennessee. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs should be a tad warmer, in the upper 80s.

For Thursday and the remainder of the workweek, temperatures return to the mid-80s, and by the weekend, an increase in moisture and an approaching cold front will elevate rain chances Saturday through early Monday. Expect isolated storms Saturday with activity picking up Sunday. Highs remain warm, in the mid- to upper 80s, and there won't be much of a discernable drop in temperatures in the wake of Sunday's cold front.

Wednesday

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you