Warmer weather for Wednesday

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with mild temperatures in the lower 60s. For Wednesday, isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible, mainly in our northwestern counties and southern middle Tennessee. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs should be a tad warmer, in the upper 80s.
For Thursday and the remainder of the workweek, temperatures return to the mid-80s, and by the weekend, an increase in moisture and an approaching cold front will elevate rain chances Saturday through early Monday. Expect isolated storms Saturday with activity picking up Sunday. Highs remain warm, in the mid- to upper 80s, and there won't be much of a discernable drop in temperatures in the wake of Sunday's cold front.