Warmer today, warmest tomorrow!

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sun to the Tennessee Valley with blue sky still making an appearance overhead! High temperatures will rise to the mid-70s with the slightest hint of a breeze.
Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the work-week and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Saturday brings dreary and overcast conditions with some scattered showers that linger into first thing on Sunday morning.
Sun returns Monday with temperatures that are a touch more seasonable, and in the mid 70s,
WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Much warmer. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows near 50. Wind: NE 5 MPH.