Warmer temperatures return to start the work week

After an all around dreary weekend, the sunshine and much warmer temperatures return just in time for the new work week.
Tonight, clouds will begin to clear out which will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30's. We will stay quiet for the rest of today, but there is a chance for some late-night fog with the possibility of freezing fog will be possible. The light winds may hinder any fog development but it is something to monitor for tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Past the chilly start, Monday begins what is going to be a beautiful next several days. Warmer drier air will allow for temperatures to shoot up to the upper 50's by tomorrow afternoon, and it gets even better as we enter the month of March. We'll see highs in the 60's through the middle of the week, and for the first time in a while we'll see the 70's again through the end of the week. Our dry period looks to come to an end by the next weekend as a cold front is set to push through late Saturday.