Warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week starts off quiet with a modest warmup. Highs Monday afternoon reach the mid 50s while overnight stay above freezing in the mid 30s. There is a small chance for a shower Tuesday morning, but most stay dry despite increasing clouds.
Thanksgiving weekend features a more active weather pattern as a cold front brings widespread rain to North Alabama Thursday afternoon through early Friday. Wraparound moisture behind the front may feature a wintry mix for our southern Tennessee counties Friday night as temperatures drop to near freezing. Precipitation stays as plain rain in Alabama. No accumulations or impacts are expected.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.