Warmer Saturday, cold front increases shower chances Sunday

Clear and cool overnight. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 50s before dawn.
We will warm into the mid 80s on Saturday, thanks to a southwest breeze. You'll notice an increase in cloud cover on Saturday afternoon which could bring a few spotty showers to our northernmost counties, but most locations stay dry until Sunday.
An approaching cold front will increase shower chances on Sunday afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout, but sky conditions will be overcast and dreary. Highs reach for the mid 70s.
Once this front swings through North Alabama, very cold air settles in next week. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees during the day. There is a good chance for widespread frost and potentially our first freeze of the season Monday night through Wednesday night.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: S at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 20.