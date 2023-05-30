Warmer, muggier conditions for Tuesday with dinnertime rain on the way

We're in store for a completely different forecast pattern from what we saw just yesterday. Tuesday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s with higher dew points, meaning we'll be feeling muggier and more humid. We'll also have much less of a breeze, so there will be little in the way of relief for the new heat. Some isolated pop-up showers will be moving through the region around dinnertime today but will dry out by bedtime. Any showers that do develop will be brief.
Wednesday - Friday bring essentially copycat conditions to Tuesday with the only differences being that the timing of the showers will start at about lunchtime. Friday brings highs in the upper 80s.
This weekend will be hot but mostly dry as each day features highs at or near 90 with mostly sunny skies.
Monday and Tuesday bring isolated chances for rain with the heavier of the rain expected Monday around dinnertime. Wednesday and Thursday bring some slight relief with temperatures back in the mid-80s but the chance for midday pop-ups remains.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: ENE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM rain. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: E 5 MPH.