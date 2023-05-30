 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile or less
in some spots. From a satellite view, fog was detected in the
Tennessee and Paint Rock valleys, DeKalb County, Mulberry Fork in
southeast Cullman county, and Tims Ford Lake in Franklin county.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other vehicles.

The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Warmer, muggier conditions for Tuesday with dinnertime rain on the way

  • 0

We're in store for a completely different forecast pattern from what we saw just yesterday. Tuesday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s with higher dew points, meaning we'll be feeling muggier and more humid. We'll also have much less of a breeze, so there will be little in the way of relief for the new heat. Some isolated pop-up showers will be moving through the region around dinnertime today but will dry out by bedtime. Any showers that do develop will be brief.

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Wednesday - Friday bring essentially copycat conditions to Tuesday with the only differences being that the timing of the showers will start at about lunchtime. Friday brings highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Forecast

This weekend will be hot but mostly dry as each day features highs at or near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday bring isolated chances for rain with the heavier of the rain expected Monday around dinnertime. Wednesday and Thursday bring some slight relief with temperatures back in the mid-80s but the chance for midday pop-ups remains.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: ENE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM rain. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: E 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you