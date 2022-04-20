Warmer but cloudy Wednesday, showers possible late tonight

Although clouds are on the increase Wednesday, the weather remains fairly quiet, albeit breezy. Today's southerly winds mark the start of this week's big warm up. Despite mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon, Wednesday's highs will top out near 70°, that's 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder will be possible late tonight into the overnight hours. Rain chances come to an end by sunrise Thursday morning. By tomorrow afternoon North Alabama is back to mostly sunny skies with highs near 80°.
We should hit the mid-80s if not by Friday, then this weekend, giving us an early first taste of summer weather. A cold front will bring rain chances this coming Monday into Tuesday.