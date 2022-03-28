Warmer and windy, then potential for severe storms Wednesday

The weather will be ramping up in intensity through the first half of this week, culminating in a risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. Temperatures remain on an incline as well.
For Tuesday, the temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky with the lingering chance for a stray shower. The wind mainly out of the south will be increasing through the afternoon, gusting to 25 MPH later in the day.
By Wednesday, the south wind will likely be strong enough to need an advisory as gusts are expected to reach 40 mph. Most of the day is dry, but a very strong line of storms will be marching our way late Wednesday afternoon toward the Shoals from the west. It would not be impossible to see some individual storms ahead of the line, but the main threat will certainly be very strong, damaging wind with these storms. Some indications are for straight line winds of 70-80 MPH. Yes, there's a spin-up tornado threat as well. Get ready for a round of heavy rain to accompany this round of storms with up to 2 inches possible.
Given the time of evening this squall line will be passing, the severe threat should diminish with eastward extent as we stabilize some through the night. At this point, the SPC has Franklin County in a level 3 out of 5 with the Shoals and the I-65 corridor in a level 2 out of 5, lowering across northeast Alabama.
Once this front moves out, we'll go from temperatures near 80 Wednesday afternoon to highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday. We'll mainly run a few degrees below average heading into the weekend. There's the chance for a few showers Saturday, but otherwise we'll be dry.