Warmer and still windy to end the week

The intense storm system in the Plains and Midwest that spawned wildfires, dust storms, and tornadoes will NOT be heading our way. However, the associated cold front with this system will eventually make its way through North Alabama this weekend. It loses most of its punch by the time it gets here, so all we are expecting is some rain and a few storms with a big cool down to follow.
Remember, it's not until late Friday into Saturday that the rain picks up here. This next cold front stalls and wobbles north and south just across the TN/AL for a couple of days before it finally makes a real impact. Meantime, our temperatures stay unseasonably warm even while clouds are on the increase Thursday. Tonight lows only drop into the lower 50s and it remains breezy with a southeast wind gusting up to 20 MPH.
During the day Thursday, highs warm close to 70 with more cloud cover than sunshine. The wind doesn't ease much and it stays breezy all through the end of the week. Friday is another warm one with highs back to near 70s and on Saturday we'll at least make it to the upper 60s before the front passes. We're not expecting a ton of rain, so most spots see half an inch up to an inch over the next 7 days. Temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s for highs on Sunday behind the cold front and we'll stay much cooler for a large part of next week.