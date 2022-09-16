Warmer and more humid this weekend

Heading into the weekend and the forecast is looking great! Go ahead and plan some pool time. We will continue our stretch of glorious weather for several days to come. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and more humid as highs hover near 90 degrees. You will notice a bit more cloud cover on Sunday afternoon. not to worry -- these are not rain-making clouds. The humidity continues to rise through the weekend thanks to a southeast wind.
The Autumnal Equinox arrives Thursday at 8:03 p.m. CDT. With forecast temperatures in the mid 90s most of next week, it will feel more like July or August! Feels-like temperatures could approach 100 degrees each afternoon. Our rain chances remain slim to none through next weekend.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move west in the Atlantic at 14 mph. With maximum sustained winds reported near 50 mph, Fiona will bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this weekend. Watches and warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Forecast models suggest Fiona will curve due north early next week, which would mean no direct impacts to the U.S. We will continue to closely monitor the progress of the storm.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.