Warmer afternoons today and tomorrow before rain arrives Friday

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the 33-36 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All counties in northwest and north central Alabama, a portion of northeast Alabama, and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&