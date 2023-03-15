Warmer afternoons today and tomorrow before rain arrives Friday

*Freeze Warning in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM Thursday for Jackson and DeKalb Counties*
*Frost Advisory in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM Thursday for all other counties*
While it is another bitterly cold morning, there is a slight warmup on the way this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s Wednesday with more sunshine.
Tonight will not be as cold as the last few nights, but lows still fall into the 30s. A brief window for sub-freezing temperatures is possible for northeast Alabama. Other areas could see frost develop by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be the warmest day this week as highs return to seasonable norms in the mid 60s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next system to watch. Widespread rain arrives late Thursday night and lasts through much of Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing will be severe. Rain comes to an end Friday night.
The weekend turns sunny and cold once again. Highs struggle to reach 50 degrees while overnight lows sink into the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Not as cold, but still chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.