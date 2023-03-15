 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
23-27 degree range. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the
33-36 degree range will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...All counties in northwest and north central Alabama, a
portion of northeast Alabama, and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin
counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For
the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Warmer afternoons today and tomorrow before rain arrives Friday

Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

*Freeze Warning in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM Thursday for Jackson and DeKalb Counties*

*Frost Advisory in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM Thursday for all other counties*

While it is another bitterly cold morning, there is a slight warmup on the way this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s Wednesday with more sunshine.

Tonight will not be as cold as the last few nights, but lows still fall into the 30s. A brief window for sub-freezing temperatures is possible for northeast Alabama. Other areas could see frost develop by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week as highs return to seasonable norms in the mid 60s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next system to watch. Widespread rain arrives late Thursday night and lasts through much of Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing will be severe. Rain comes to an end Friday night.

The weekend turns sunny and cold once again. Highs struggle to reach 50 degrees while overnight lows sink into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Not as cold, but still chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

