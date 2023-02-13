 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph
expected. Highest values in the elevated terrain.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Warm, wet & windy over the next few days

Conditions will remain quiet tonight with nothing more than some increasing cloud cover. Lows will be near 40.

Tuesday will be even warmer than today despite skies being more cloudy than sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s. 

South winds will become strong late Tuesday through Tuesday night with 30-40 mph gusts possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3 pm Tuesday through 6 am Wednesday.

Wind Advisory

After a dry Valentine's Day morning and afternoon, scattered showers will likely move our way tomorrow evening. These off and on showers will stick around much of the night, but won't be terribly heavy. Rain totals will likely be less than 0.25".

Most of us will get a dry break Wednesday morning before scattered showers and storms redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Those likely won't be severe, but storms on Thursday could pose a severe weather threat. Right now, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain appear to be the main threat.

We'll wrap up the work week on a dry, chilly note with Friday's highs in the 40s. The weekend forecast looks great though with sunshine and highs back to the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40. Wind: SW to SE 3-7 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Rain showers late. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.

