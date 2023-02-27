Warm, wet, and windy Monday

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight*
Monday will be warm, wet, and windy. Scattered showers arrive in North Alabama late this morning and will continue through the afternoon. Some heavier downpours can't be ruled out later today, but there is no severe weather concern. Despite clouds and rain, highs reach the mid 70s.
Strong wind gusts up to 40 MPH are expected throughout the day as well. Gusts in the higher elevations could reach 45 to 50 MPH. This could be enough to toss around loose objects outside and perhaps lead to isolated power outages.
While still breezy tonight, we will get a much needed break in the rain that lasts into Tuesday. Tomorrow is the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Stormy weather takes over Wednesday through Friday. An isolated severe storm is possible with our first round of storms Wednesday night. A more substantial threat for severe weather is expected Thursday night and Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates all week long.
MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 15-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.