Warm weekend with scattered storms

The workweek might be coming to an end, but the heat and humidity is not leaving North Alabama anytime soon. With a bit less cloud cover today, highs are back in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 degrees in a few spots, so use caution outside. Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out this afternoon before fading after sunset. It stays warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
Shower and thunderstorm chances are just a bit higher for your weekend. Neither Saturday nor Sunday are washouts, but rain coverage will peak each afternoon. Any storm will contain heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds. Highs remain in the mid 90s this weekend. We are still watching our next cold front that will likely bring even better rain chances next week. The timing of this cold front is still in flux. For now, the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday, but this could change as we get a better idea of when the front moves in. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be common next week, with some spots receiving slightly higher totals.
Thanks to these higher rain chances, we will also be treated to a small cooldown. Temperatures fall into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding to near 90 following the passage of the front late next week.