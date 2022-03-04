Warm weekend with more clouds, strong to severe storms Monday

North Alabama's weather scorecard will go 5 for 5 this week! Another warm and sunny March day is in store with thin clouds filtering in throughout the day. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 today. While that is nearly identical to yesterday's highs, which tied a record in Huntsville, today's record should stay safe. Regardless, these temperatures are still 15 to nearly 20 degrees above average for early March! Overnight lows are also mild in the low 50s heading into the weekend.
The weekend still looks pretty good, but we begin to see gradual changes in our weather pattern. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday then mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs are in the upper 70s both days despite the clouds. There remains a low chance for passing showers Sunday, but most of us stay dry. By Monday, our next cold front brings a renewed risk for strong to severe storms. A Level 2 risk for severe weather has been posted for our entire coverage area for Monday. Initial guidance suggests a line of storms developing just ahead of the cold front during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. This would mean an increased threat for damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH and brief spin up tornadoes. We will get a better idea of the timing and the significance of each of those threats in the coming days, so stay connected on air and online this weekend.
Once the front moves out Monday night, cooler temperatures move back in. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s Tuesday and beyond with another system bringing more rain Wednesday.