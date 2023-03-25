Warm weekend ahead

After a violent night of storms across the Southeast, the severe weather threat has ended for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Sunshine will be with us all day as temperatures climb to the upper 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and perhaps a few storms will likely return to North Alabama Sunday night into early Monday.
Next week, conditions should remain fairly quiet through Wednesday before heavier rain and storm chances enter the forecast next Thursday and Friday. The warming trend continues as temperatures stay in the mid 60s and 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind: WSW 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind: W 5-10 MPH