Warm week ahead, scattered storms midweek

The streak of 90s is over for Huntsville! We hit 89 on Sunday, snapping a streak of 28 straight days in the 90s. The streak does continue for Muscle Shoals, however, as they hit 91 yesterday. We are all back in the 90s Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Feels like temperatures will hover in the upper 90s, but we are not concerned about extreme heat today or for the upcoming week. Isolated showers and one or two storms are back in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front approaches the region. Higher rain coverage is expected Wednesday as the front itself arrives in our area. Some storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could be strong, capable of gusty winds and heavy rain.
Rainfall totals will be higher for our southern counties with this midweek cold front. A quarter to half inch of rain is expected for areas along the Alabama-Tennessee border, while those along and south of the Tennessee River may see around one inch of rain. Showers could linger into Thursday as well. While this will technically be a cold front, there will not be much of a cooldown to speak of. Highs remain in the low 90s through the upcoming weekend with overnight lows near 70.
Meanwhile, a low pressure is expected to develop in the next couple days along the Gulf Coast that could eventually become a tropical depression. For now, the National Hurricane Center gives this system a 30 percent chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. Regardless of development, heavy rain is a good bet for the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coasts over the next seven days. Some of this rain could sneak into North Alabama this weekend.