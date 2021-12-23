Warm weather arrives today and sticks around for Christmas

The Christmas warm up begins later today but the Christmas chill is in the air this morning. We're starting our Thursday in the 20s under clear skies. Highs approach 60 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds have also switched directions to the south and southeast and may gust closer to 15 MPH during the afternoon. Clouds start to move in overnight as more moisture filters into the region. This cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit milder Friday morning.
We'll see more clouds Christmas Eve as highs are back in the upper 60s. Winds ramp up during the day with gusts up to 25 MPH possible tomorrow. Christmas Day is in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The trend continues to keep the holiday weekend drier but a stray sprinkle can't be completely ruled out Saturday and Sunday. It looks like our Christmas records will be safe (77 back in 2016) but this will only be the 7th time Huntsville has ever seen highs in the 70s on Christmas Day. Warm temperatures continue well into next week and maybe for the start of the new year. But our pattern becomes more active and wet too. Spotty showers return Monday and Tuesday with higher coverage Wednesday and Thursday.