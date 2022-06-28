Warm Tuesday with increasing storm chances for the rest of the week

It is a comfortable Tuesday morning in North Alabama with temperatures hovering near 70 degrees. Similar to yesterday, a less humid airmass and light breeze out of the northeast will make for a comfortable day! Afternoon highs are warm but seasonable near 90 degrees. An isolated storm or two is possible later today over northeast Alabama where there is a bit more moisture in place. Any storms will fade after sunset as overnight lows dip into the upper 60s.
Today is the driest day in our seven day forecast. The cold front that moved through the area Sunday night will retreat northward tomorrow and Thursday. This will increase our humidity and set the stage for daily shower and storm chances that peak each afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, but any storm can produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances will be at their highest for the 4th of July weekend. The continued humidity combined with a tropical disturbance moving into the southeast will keep rain chances at 50/50 Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
What does this mean for your holiday cookouts and fireworks? No day this weekend will be a washout, so there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans. However, make sure you have an indoor place to go if a storm moves near your area! Rainfall totals around a quarter to half inch are expected over the next week. Some heavier thunderstorms could send totals closer to one inch. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs near 90 and lows near 70.