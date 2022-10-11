Warm Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday night

Tuesday features more sunshine with an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures still reach the low 80s despite the cloud cover.
Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night, bringing our first chance for rain in over two weeks and the threat for strong storms. Off and on showers are with us during the daytime hours Wednesday. As the front approaches North Alabama after sunset, a line of strong to severe storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A brief tornado is also possible.
All of North Alabama is under a Level 1 risk for severe storms Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a result. Since these storms will be moving in at night, make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings to wake you up! The severe weather threat ends by sunrise Thursday.