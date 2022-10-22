Warm this weekend with a weather change on the way

Saturday night lows will fall to the upper 40s with a slight hint of a breeze meaning wake-up temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine in the sky on our Sunday but it won't be without some patchy cloud-cover. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.
We'll make it to the 80 mark for our high temperature on Monday but then a cold front moves through the region and bring some rain and drops our temperatures more comfortably back into the low and mid-70s through the end of the work-week.
Next weekend will be on the chilly side due to some rain cooling the air.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: S 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.