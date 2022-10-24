Warm temperatures take over on Monday but there's several weather changes in the atmosphere

What a lovely Monday we have to start the work-week off strong! We'll see a mix of clouds and sun today with very warm high temperatures reaching to near 80. There is a slight breeze moving through our area but it is not strong enough to truly cool down the temperatures.
A cold front moves through Tuesday midday that not only brings the obvious drop in temperatures but it also brings some heavy rain that we have not seen here in quite some time. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s and rain is expected to be strongest in the lunchtime and late afternoon hours.
We'll benefit from cooler temperatures for the few days following the front and have plenty of sun in store to conclude the work-week.
This weekend brings yet another weather change to our forecast. High temperatures will reach only to the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday and rain in the forecast for both days, as well.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer. Highs near 80. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.