Warm start to the workweek, strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

Warm weather continues to begin the new workweek. Highs Monday afternoon will approach 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. It will stay very mild tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.
A strong cold front will move across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms along the front could become strong to severe. A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms is in effect for the I-65 corridor and the Shoals. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a brief tornado are the threats to watch between 1 PM and 9 PM Tuesday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
Following Tuesday's storms, cooler air settles in with highs only in the 60s Wednesday. Another system brings the chance for spotty showers this weekend.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs near 80. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.