Warm start to the week with a brief cooldown on the way

Clouds this morning will clear out as the day goes on. High temperatures reach the mid 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Cooler air settles in tonight as low fall to near 50 degrees.
Tuesday features more morning clouds followed by some afternoon clearing. Highs only reach the mid 60s tomorrow. Some frost is possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday, especially in northeast Alabama.
Our next system to watch is another potent cold front that arrives Friday night. Strong to severe storms will be possible yet again. This system does not appear to be as significant as what we saw last Friday night. Nonetheless, check back often on all of our platforms for continuing updates throughout the week.
MONDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: N/NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 50. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.