Warm start to the week, rain chances going up Tuesday

The workweek begins with sunshine and warmer temperatures. After starting in the mid 60s this morning, highs approach 90 degrees later today. There is a small chance for a passing shower this afternoon but most if not all of us stay dry.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next cold front that arrives Tuesday. Hit and miss showers will be around all day tomorrow. While a few afternoon storms can't be ruled out, no severe weather is expected. This will be a slow-moving front which means a low shower chance could stay with us into Wednesday morning.
Unseasonably cool weather returns later this week. Highs drop into the low 80s starting Wednesday while overnight lows may fall into the 50s in outlying areas. Scattered showers are possible this weekend with Sunday featuring the best rain chances at this time.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.