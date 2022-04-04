Warm start to the week, heavy rain and severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Another busy week of weather is on the way for North Alabama. For your Monday, it is all quiet with temperatures hovering near 40 this morning. Clouds move in throughout the day but we will stay dry. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon despite increasing clouds.
We are tracking a 1-2 punch of weather impacts Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's start with Tuesday's system. A cluster of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms arrive during the Tuesday morning commute. While the severe weather threat is low, gusty winds and very heavy rainfall will slow down your drive to work and school. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive tomorrow. As the initial cluster of heavy rain ends by lunchtime, some thunderstorms could redevelop Tuesday afternoon. The atmosphere could be "worked over" in the wake of the morning rain, which would limit the chance for storms redeveloping. Having said that, any storms that can redevelop could produce damaging wind gusts. We dry out by Tuesday night, but only for a short time.
By Wednesday, a strong cold front races across North Alabama. A line of severe storms will develop just ahead of the cold front and move through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. A Level 3 risk has been posted for northeast Alabama, while a Level 2 risk in effect for the Shoals, Athens, and Decatur. There are still some questions as to how this system will evolve. While there is sufficient fuel to work with, the amount of moisture remains uncertain. Nonetheless, damaging winds up to 70 MPH and spin up tornadoes will be possible as the severe storms roll through. We will have a better idea of the exact timing of Wednesday's storms by tomorrow morning, so check back with us on air and online for updates. The severe weather threat ends Wednesday night.
Behind Wednesday's cold front, a much cooler weather pattern stretches into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday are stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Widespread frost is possible Saturday morning. The chance is also there for a few sprinkles, but most of us stay dry. Highs do recover to the mid 60s Sunday.