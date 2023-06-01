Warm start to June with more afternoon downpours

The start of June will be a carbon copy of the end of May. We will be tracking a few downpours during the peak heat of the afternoon Thursday. Most will stay dry but some could see brief heavy rain and lightning. High temperatures are back in the mid-80s.
After a few more downpours Friday afternoon, rain chances drop for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will likely be the hottest days so far this year as highs make a run for the mid-90s. While the humidity will be tolerable, you'll still need to take it easy at any outdoor events.
Mostly dry weather continues into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.