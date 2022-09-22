Warm start to Fall but cooler air moves in later today

The first day of Fall will have a taste of Summer, but relief is not too far away! Temperatures reach 90 in most spots Thursday before a cold front ushers in cooler air later in the day. Outside of a few more clouds, North Alabama stays dry with today's front.
Fall air is here to stay starting Friday! Morning lows drop into the 50s while highs reach 80 tomorrow afternoon with tons of sunshine. It is looking like a great night for high school football with kickoff temperatures in the low 70s.
The weekend is a mixed bag. Saturday will be the pick as highs climb into the upper 80s with more sunshine. Another cold front brings the chance for showers and perhaps one or two storms Sunday. Temperatures fall back to near 80 early next week.