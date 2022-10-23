 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm on Sunday with major weather changes on their way

  • 0

We will have plenty of sunshine in the sky on our Sunday but it won't be without some patchy cloud-cover. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday Evening Forecast

We'll make it to the 80 mark for our high temperature on Monday but then a cold front moves through the region and bring some rain and drops our temperatures more comfortably back into the low and mid-70s through the end of the work-week.

Next weekend will be on the chilly side due to some rain cooling the air.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you