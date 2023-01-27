Warm on Saturday, wet on Sunday

This weekend will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain. After a chilly Friday night with lows in the low 30s, Saturday will be a beauty of a day! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be a completely different story. Scattered showers will start Saturday night primarily near the Alabama/Tennessee state line. Rain will then be widespread most of the day Sunday across North Alabama.
Thunderstorms are unlikely, and the rain likely won't be heavy enough to cause flooding issues. Totals will likely be near 1". High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
After a brief dry break Monday, a lot more rain is expected Tuesday through next Thursday. Rain totals will likely be in the 1-3" range which may cause rivers to rise and perhaps some localized flooding issues.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: S 5-12 MPH.