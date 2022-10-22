Warm October weekend in store

Clouds are on the increase Saturday, but we stay warm thanks to a southerly wind. Highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon while overnight lows are in the upper 40s. We will do it all over again Sunday, but some spots may touch 80 degrees!
While we stay dry this weekend, a cold front brings showers and storms back into the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe Tuesday, mainly for areas west of I-65. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
Following Tuesday's front, temperatures drop back to near through the end of next week. Another system could lead to more scattered showers next weekend.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Much warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: S 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.