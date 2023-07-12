Warm, muggy and stormy for the rest of the week

Typical July weather has returned to North Alabama and is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Isolated showers Wednesday will completely clear out around sunset. Tonight will be dry, but warm and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. Thursday will be similar to today with more isolated showers and storms from the late morning through the afternoon. Scattered storms will remain a possibility Friday and Saturday as well. Each day will pose a low threat for damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain.
Highs Thursday will return to the low 90s while heat indices could climb to the low 100s. In fact, that's more or less how things will stay through early next week. Next week should bring a slight warming trend with forecast highs up to the mid-90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Isolated thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.