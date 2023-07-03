Warm, muggy, and stormy all week

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Marshall, southwestern Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties through 845 AM CDT... At 806 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 14 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Lim Rock, Trenton and Garth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH