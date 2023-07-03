 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central
Marshall, southwestern Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties
through 845 AM CDT...

At 806 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Owens Cross Roads, or 14 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant
Groves, Paint Rock, Lim Rock, Trenton and Garth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Warm, muggy, and stormy all week

  • Updated
5 Day Storm Coverage

A stagnant weather pattern continues this week with daily chances for storms. While the severe weather threat is lower compared to what we saw over the weekend, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms each afternoon.

Unfortunately, the highest storm chances will be on Fourth of July Tuesday. Most storms will end in time for fireworks Tuesday night but some of your cookouts earlier in the day may need to move inside. Somewhat drier weather returns by Friday and Saturday but a few afternoon pop ups still can't be ruled out this weekend.

Temperatures have finally returned to normal levels for early July. Afternoon highs stay in the low 90s while overnight lows hover in the low 70s. No triple digit heat is in the forecast any time soon.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5 MPH.

