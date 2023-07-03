Warm, muggy, and stormy all week

A stagnant weather pattern continues this week with daily chances for storms. While the severe weather threat is lower compared to what we saw over the weekend, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms each afternoon.
Unfortunately, the highest storm chances will be on Fourth of July Tuesday. Most storms will end in time for fireworks Tuesday night but some of your cookouts earlier in the day may need to move inside. Somewhat drier weather returns by Friday and Saturday but a few afternoon pop ups still can't be ruled out this weekend.
Temperatures have finally returned to normal levels for early July. Afternoon highs stay in the low 90s while overnight lows hover in the low 70s. No triple digit heat is in the forecast any time soon.
MONDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5 MPH.