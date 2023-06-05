Warm Monday with afternoon pop up storms

Typical Summer weather continues Monday. High temperatures reach 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon hours before fading by sunset. Expect more of the same Tuesday.
Wednesday will be mostly dry and slightly less humid even as highs still hover near 90. A cold front will bring our best chance for widespread rain on Thursday. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out Thursday but no severe weather is expected.
Following Thursday's front, cooler air settles in Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall into the 80s while some could see overnight lows in the 50s. Warmer weather and rain chances will return Sunday.
MONDAY: Warm and humid, afternoon pop up storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.