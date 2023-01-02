Warm Monday with a few spotty showers, severe storms possible Tuesday

The first week of the new year begins with mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Afternoon highs approach 70 degrees despite the cloud cover. Spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but most remain dry through sunrise tomorrow.
Strong to severe storms are expected Tuesday. A Level 2 severe weather risk continues for all of North Alabama. Storms arrive in the Shoals tomorrow morning and progress eastward through the afternoon. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and brief tornadoes are all possible with tomorrow's storms. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air and online.
Storms come to an end Wednesday morning. Cooler yet more seasonable weather takes over through early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm. Spotty showers. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.