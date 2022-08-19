 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 10 miles east of Moores Mill, moving northeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
New Market, Estillfork, Francisco, Princeton, Hollytree and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Warm, humid weekend with passing storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight and early Saturday, but most stay dry. More scattered storms are with us Saturday afternoon and evening.

A weak front will approach North Alabama on Sunday, serving as the focus for widespread showers and storms to end the weekend. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next seven days. A few spots in northeast Alabama could see more than 2 inches of rain.

Tomorrow Day Planner

Temperatures hold steady over the next seven days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 70. Winds: SE at 2-5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Starts dry. Showers and storms by the afternoon. High: Upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds that sunshine. Highs: Mid-80s. Winds: SW 5-10.

Recommended for you