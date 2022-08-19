Warm, humid weekend with passing storms

Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight and early Saturday, but most stay dry. More scattered storms are with us Saturday afternoon and evening.
A weak front will approach North Alabama on Sunday, serving as the focus for widespread showers and storms to end the weekend. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next seven days. A few spots in northeast Alabama could see more than 2 inches of rain.
Temperatures hold steady over the next seven days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows near 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 70. Winds: SE at 2-5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Starts dry. Showers and storms by the afternoon. High: Upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: More clouds that sunshine. Highs: Mid-80s. Winds: SW 5-10.