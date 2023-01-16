Warm front brings scattered showers and periods of heavy on Monday and into Tuesday morning

Monday will stay cloudy and dreary all day with showers reaching to the Shoals after lunchtime. The rest of the Tennessee Valley won't see rain until closer to dinnertime and even then, it will be a light drizzle. Starting at around bedtime, a warm front and some heavy rain will move through the region with a strong breeze and gusts up to 30-35 mph. While you'll need your umbrella for your morning commute on Tuesday, the good news is that most if the rain will be out of the way by later in the morning.
Tuesday brings decreasing cloud cover throughout the day and with that warm front now fully in effect, we'll have high temperatures in the upper 60s.
More rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday, by way of a cold front, the heaviest of which will come to the Valley around dinner and last through early morning on Thursday. We are already in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather, so make sure that you are staying weather aware as we get closer to Wednesday.
By Thursday, our cold front will be fully moved through and high temperatures will drop to the mid-50s and remain there through the weekend. More rain returns later on Saturday and all day on Sunday.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Widespread, heavy rain. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.