Warm Friday before late night storms

It'll be a chilly one tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.
We'll have some warmer temperatures and sunshine for Good Friday. Expect a high in the upper 70s. Although it's dry during the day, an approaching cold front and a few clusters of storms will move in from the north very early Saturday morning. We can see some stronger storms with this activity, meaning some gusty wind and small hail. At this point, our western counties are in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms through 7 AM Saturday morning.
Easter Sunday is a bit more of a toss-up. Some models keep storms to our south and others keep clusters of showers and storms ongoing through Saturday night into Easter. It currently looks like at least a few showers and storms are possible, so have a contingency plan for the rain.
Next week, we should be able to see a break from the rain through about Wednesday. Temperatures remain near or slightly below average.