...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Warm Friday before late night storms

It'll be a chilly one tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We'll have some warmer temperatures and sunshine for Good Friday. Expect a high in the upper 70s. Although it's dry during the day, an approaching cold front and a few clusters of storms will move in from the north very early Saturday morning. We can see some stronger storms with this activity, meaning some gusty wind and small hail. At this point, our western counties are in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms through 7 AM Saturday morning.

Easter Sunday is a bit more of a toss-up. Some models keep storms to our south and others keep clusters of showers and storms ongoing through Saturday night into Easter. It currently looks like at least a few showers and storms are possible, so have a contingency plan for the rain.

Next week, we should be able to see a break from the rain through about Wednesday. Temperatures remain near or slightly below average.

Friday Night

