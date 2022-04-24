Warm finish to the weekend, showers and storms return Monday

If you liked Saturday's weather you'll love Sunday. Just make sure you have that sun protection if your spending extending time outdoors today, UV index will be in the Very High range with burn times near 20 minutes this afternoon.
Today's mostly sunny skies may allow for a few spots may briefly touch the upper 80s but we'll have to wait a little longer for the first 90s of 2022.
The streak of dry days in North Alabama ends Monday with an approaching cold front. Showers and a few storms increase in coverage by late afternoon and evening and linger into Tuesday. Although we should still be in the lower 80s Monday, temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday in the wake of the cold front.